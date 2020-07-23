UP: 120 inmates at Jhansi prison test Covid-19 positive

As many as 120 inmates of district jail here have tested positive for Covid-19, officials said on Thursday.

The Jhansi district administration on Wednesday said that according to a report, 134 people have tested positive for Covid-19 of which 120 are inmates of the district jail.

The number of active Covid-19 cases in the district is 881 and as many as 671 patients have been discharged so far after recovering from the disease, they said.

For latest updates on Coronavirus outbreak, click here

A total of 53 Covid-19 patients have died in the district so far while the number of Covid-19 cases in the district stands at 1,605, they said.

District Magistrate of Jhansi Andra Vamsi told PTI, "The case fatality rate is 3.3 per cent (of the total Covid-19 cases), while recovery rate is around 42 per cent (of the total Covid-19 cases).”

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on July 23

“The CFR (case fatality rate) will be streamlined in the next one week. Only 22 Covid-19 patients are undergoing treatment in the ICU, while rest are asymptomatic."