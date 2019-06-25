UP: 2 women crushed to death for objecting harassment

Two women in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district were crushed to death under the wheels of a car being allegedly driven by a man who they rebuked for passing lewd comment against a member of their family, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on late Monday night, the police said, adding that a case was registered against four persons including the main accused Nakul Singh who has been arrested.

However, the victim's family placed the dead bodies on a highway and blocked traffic on Tuesday, demanding immediate arrest of all accused. The protest was called off after the police intervened and pacified the family members.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) N Kolanchi said the families of Ramveer and Bhimsen had returned from a wedding late at night when they noticed Singh urinating on the wall of their house on Chandpur road.

When Santo Devi (38), wife of Ramvir and Urmila (42), wife of Bhimsen objected, the accused allegedly passed lewd comments at a woman member of the family which further angered the women, who berated Singh. He left after threatening them of dire consequences, the police said.

Soon, the accused returned with his friends in a car and crushed the women, who were standing outside their house, Kolanchi said.

While Santo Devi and Urmila died, Ramvir's son and another youth were injured in the incident, he said, adding that they are recuperating in a local hospital.

On the basis of the family's complaint, the main accused was arrested and efforts are on to nab his accomplices, the officer added.