UP bureaucrat mocks migrants walking home

UP bureaucrat mocks migrant workers walking home

Sanjay Pandey
Sanjay Pandey, DHNS, Lucknow,
  • May 15 2020, 16:10 ist
  • updated: May 15 2020, 16:10 ist
Migrants from the northern states walk home. (PTI Photo)

A senior Uttar Pradesh bureaucrat came under attack from different quarters after he mocked the migrant workers walking hundreds of miles on foot to their native towns and villages amid the lockdown.

On Wednesday a picture of a woman migrant worker pulling her trolley bag on which her exhausted little child slept had gone viral on the social networking sites.

The woman, who was part of a group of a dozen migrant workers, were on way to Mahoba in UP from Ludhiana in Punjab, around 900 kilometres. 

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

The group was passing through Agra when the picture was clicked by a passer-by.

Agra district magistrate Prabhu Narain Singh, when asked about the picture, said that he too used to travel in the same way in his childhood.

''I also used to travel in this way in my childhood,'' Singh said in a display of utter insensitivity.

He also refused to acknowledge the difficulties being faced by the migrant workers saying that the government had made arrangements for providing them food and shelter and also transport.

The opposition Samajwadi Party (SP) demanded action against the DM for his 'insensitive' remark. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Samajwadi Party
Uttar Pradesh
Migrants

What's Brewing

Mobiles can be potential carrier of COVID-19: Doctors

Mobiles can be potential carrier of COVID-19: Doctors

COVID-19 cases spike as migrants, others return home

COVID-19 cases spike as migrants, others return home

Donald Trump keeps raising 'Obamagate' - What's that?

Donald Trump keeps raising 'Obamagate' - What's that?

Kids with cancer are not at higher COVID-19 risk: Study

Kids with cancer are not at higher COVID-19 risk: Study

Here is a guide on how to wear your COVID-19 mask

Here is a guide on how to wear your COVID-19 mask

How politics is hampering COVID-19 battle in Bengal

How politics is hampering COVID-19 battle in Bengal

 