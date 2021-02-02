UP cop makes woman pay for fuel to find kidnapped child

In an incident reflective of gross insensitivity on part of the Uttar Pradesh police, a differently-abled woman was allegedly forced to pay for fuel of the cops in Kanpur district to get them to look for her daughter, who had been missing for around a month.

The woman did not have to pay a bribe, but the cops asked her to fill diesel in their cars so they could look for her missing daughter.

"I did pay them for diesel four-five times,'' she said, in a video she released narrating her plight. The woman, who walks with the help of crutches, said her daughter was kidnapped by one of her distant relatives.

The woman is a resident of Sanigawan village in the district. She said that the cops at the local police outpost used to shoo her away, whenever she approached them for help to search for her missing daughter.

''Kya lene aayi ho...chalo bhago yehan se'' (what have you come here for?...Get lost from here), the cops would shout, the woman said.

As the video went viral on social media, the district police swung into action and suspended the in-charge of the police outpost Rajpal Singh. ''The woman was brought to the police station in the police jeep and her complaint was registered....we have formed four separate police teams to trace her missing daughter,'' a senior police official said in Kanpur on Tuesday.

He also said that a departmental inquiry had been ordered into the complaint of paying for filling diesel into the vehicles. ''We will take action if the allegation is found to be true,'' the official added.