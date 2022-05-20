UP court issues non-bailable warrant against AAP's Somnath Bharti

The MP-MLA court here on Friday issued a non-bailable warrant against AAP leader Somnath Bharti in connection with an FIR lodged in Amethi district.

Bharti was booked in January last year for making derogatory remarks about the condition of hospitals and schools in Uttar Pradesh.

Later, the police added sections of defamation to the FIR and submitted it in court. Based on this, the court issued the warrant against Bharti.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader's lawyer, Rudra Pratap Singh, said the court has posted the matter to June 14 for the next hearing.

According to the lawyer, Bharti made derogatory remarks while speaking to the press in Amethi district during his visit on January 10 last year.

An FIR against him regarding the statement was lodged at Jagdishpur Police station of Amethi by local resident, Somnath Sahu.