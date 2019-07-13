UP: Docs thrashed after patient's death, go on strike

Close on the heels of assault on the doctors at a Kolkata hospital, a mob of several dozen people on Saturday attacked the doctors at a government hospital here after the death of a patient.

According to the police sources, the mob barged into the wards inside the Lari Cardiology Centre at KG Medical University and thrashed the doctors, who had to hide in the bathrooms to save their lives.

Sources said that the doctors struck work after the incident and refused to return to duty until their safety was assured by the varsity administration.

Two persons were arrested by the police in this connection, sources said.

According to the sources, the incident occurred after a lady patient, who had been brought in a critical condition, died in the hospital on Saturday morning.

The attendants of the patient accused the doctors of being negligent and created a ruckus there. They were joined by around 50 others and the mob virtually raided the hospital and assaulted the doctors.

The situation was brought under control only after security personnel were rushed there from different police stations.

Angry doctors went on a strike demanding adequate security measures at the hospital, sources said adding that even the emergency services were disrupted following the incident. Efforts were on to persuade the doctors to resume their duty.

Earlier also doctors were thrashed by the attendants of the patients at the hospitals in the state.