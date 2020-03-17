Fake sanitiser unit busted, Rs 12L worth items seized

UP: Fake sanitiser unit busted, raw material worth Rs 12 lakh seized: police

PTI
PTI,
  • Mar 17 2020, 03:33am ist
  • updated: Mar 17 2020, 03:33am ist
Representative Image

Amid a spurt in demand for sanitiser following the coronavirus outbreak, the Ghaziabad police has busted a fake germicide-producing unit and arrested four of its workers, police said on Monday.

A Kavi Nagar police team accompanied with Drug Department officials also seized various chemicals worth Rs 12 lakh to produce the spurious sanitiser, said Ghaziabad's Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani.

Factory owner Virendra Kumar and landlord Ranpal Singh of the premises at Mansarover Park colony of Bamheta village, where the factory ran on rent, are on the run, he said.

Naithani said the team seized 90 litres of spurious sanitiser, 600 litres of alcohol, 20 litters of glycerin and 35,000 printed labels, besides empty plastic bottles and sanitiser manufacturing machines from the premises.

The four arrested workers have been identified as Atul, Vikas, Vivek and Sunil, he said, adding a criminal case has been registered in this regard under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Ghaziabad
Uttar Pradesh
Healthcare
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Among the clouds, in Bhutan...

Among the clouds, in Bhutan...

Coronavirus: All hands on deck, please

Coronavirus: All hands on deck, please

Sensex bleeds 10,000 points in 2 months

Sensex bleeds 10,000 points in 2 months

Indo-Pak nuclear war may lead to global famine: Study

Indo-Pak nuclear war may lead to global famine: Study

 