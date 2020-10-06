UP govt asks SC to allow CBI probe into Hathras incident under its supervision

The Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday asked the Supreme Court to allow a CBI probe into the Hathras incident on the alleged gang rape of a 19-year-old Dalit girl, under its own supervision in a time-bound manner.

In an affidavit in a PIL filed by Satyama Dubey, the state government submitted that it has already recommended a probe by a central agency to "obviate hindrance created by certain vested interests in fair and impartial investigation."

"This will ensure that no vested interests will be able to create a fake and false narrative with oblique motives," the state government said.

The top court is scheduled to take up the matter for hearing on Tuesday.

The state government said since the issue has been raised to be a subject of national concern by media and political parties, it is important that the investigation is carried out by a central agency, which is not within the administrative control of the state government.

It also maintained that the Uttar Pradesh immediately registered the FIR after the incident on September 14 and subsequently arrested the four accused and added stringent provisions on the basis of revised statement of the victim on September 22. It also cited medial report of the treatment of the girl at JLN Medical College Aligarh as well as FSL report to contend that there was no prima facie finding of rape.

The state government also claimed during the treatment of the girl at Safdarjung hospital here, the medico legal records stated that the victim sustained neck injuries and there was no active bleeding present in nose, mouth and ear, nor there was any other injury on the body.

It defended its decision to cremate the body of the victim, who died on September 29 in Delhi after 15 days treatment, saying "the extraordinary circumstances and sequence of unlawful incidents forced the district administration to take extraordinary steps."

The state government quoted several social media accounts and news reports to claim a "vicious propaganda by certain sections to mislead public to create caste and communal disharmony."

