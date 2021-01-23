UP govt taking necessary steps to promote sports: Yogi Adityanath

The Uttar Pradesh government is taking all necessary steps to promote sports in the state, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Saturday as he inaugurated a state-of-the-art indoor stadium in Noida.

Inaugurating the newly built facility in Noida's Sector 21A virtually from Lucknow, the chief minister said "team spirit" cultivated through sports has been helpful in handling of the Covid-19 pandemic in the state.

Speaking at the event, Adityanath also assured that the state was committed towards the Centre's 'Khelo India' initiative, an official statement said.

“Sport players in the state have been lacking resources for a long time, but the present government is taking every necessary step to promote sports,” the chief minister said.

“It is sports itself that develops 'team spirit' within us. Today, if we have succeeded in doing better in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, then this 'team spirit' is the main factor behind it,” he added.

Speaking ahead of Uttar Pradesh's foundation day on January 24, Adityanath said the state government would soon establish a sports university in Meerut.

“This will be an important effort to give a platform to the talent of the players in the state,” he said.