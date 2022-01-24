UP has set benchmark of development in last 5 yrs: Modi

UP has set benchmark of development in every field in last 5 years: PM Modi

I am sure that the multi-dimensional development of Uttar Pradesh will continue to play a leading role in new India, PM Modi said

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 24 2022, 15:10 ist
  • updated: Jan 24 2022, 15:10 ist
PM Narendra Modi, along with Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said Uttar Pradesh has set a benchmark of development in every field in the last five years and asserted that the multi-dimensional development of the state will continue to play a leading role in 'new India'.

Tagging Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's message to the people of the state on the occasion of Uttar Pradesh's 73rd foundation day, Modi also said new opportunities have been created in the state.  

Also read: 'Jo Jinnah se kare pyar, wo Pakistan se kaise kare inkaar': BJP's dig at Akhilesh Yadav

"Uttar Pradesh has set a benchmark of development in every field in the last five years. Due to this, while life of the people of the state has been made easier, new opportunities have also been created," Modi said in a tweet in Hindi.

"I am sure that the multi-dimensional development of Uttar Pradesh will continue to play a leading role in new India" he said. 

Polling for the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly is scheduled to be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7 and the counting of votes will be taken up on March 10.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022
BJP
Narendra Modi
Yogi Adityanath

Related videos

What's Brewing

Lasting loss of smell likely in Covid infected: Study

Lasting loss of smell likely in Covid infected: Study

Shimla receives season's heaviest snowfall — See Pics

Shimla receives season's heaviest snowfall — See Pics

What we know about N Korea's secretive weapons makers

What we know about N Korea's secretive weapons makers

R-Day 2022: Glimpses of full dress rehearsal at Rajpath

R-Day 2022: Glimpses of full dress rehearsal at Rajpath

India on way to wearing 'Pickle King' crown

India on way to wearing 'Pickle King' crown

Birthday special: 8 must-watch Subhash Ghai movies

Birthday special: 8 must-watch Subhash Ghai movies

How Covid left a billionaire’s cruise empire imploding

How Covid left a billionaire’s cruise empire imploding

India's tallest man joins SP to 'dwarf' opponents

India's tallest man joins SP to 'dwarf' opponents

Ancient Jain inscriptions found in Honnavar village

Ancient Jain inscriptions found in Honnavar village

Jakkur flying school may soon train commercial pilots

Jakkur flying school may soon train commercial pilots

 