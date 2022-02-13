UP hospital gets notice for 'hiring' labourers as patients

Hospital gets notice for hiring labourers as patients

  • Feb 13 2022, 09:29 ist
  • updated: Feb 13 2022, 09:29 ist

The Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Lucknow has sent a show-cause notice to the MC Saxena Group of Colleges (MCSGC) after a police raid found that it had allegedly hired labourers to pose as patients in its hospital.

The group did so to pass the inspection of the Medical Council of India for recognition.

The hospital is attached to the group's medical college.

"The management of MCSGC has been given time till Monday to put up their defence. Action will be taken against them after getting the response," said Additional CMO Dr A.P. Singh, who has been deputed by the CMO to probe the matter.

The police raid on February 9 had found dozes of labourers occupying hospital beds as patients.

A team of government doctors after examination found these patients to be healthy.

Meanwhile, CMO Manoj Agrawal has constituted a panel to probe charges of private practice by a government doctor posted in TB Hospital in violation of service rules.

The complaint was lodged on Twitter.

