UP IPS officer reveals corruption in transfer-posting

In the dock himself after his alleged ''sex chat' videos went viral on the social networking sites, senior IPS officer and Noida police chief Vaibhav Krishna has claimed that huge sums of money exchanged hands in the transfer and postings of SHOs and district police chiefs in Uttar Pradesh.

In a letter to chief minister Yogi Adityanath, the top cop has accused five senior IPS officers of taking money through some 'journos' for the postings and transfers of the cops.

Krishna, who was himself in the eye of the storm after a few alleged ''sex chat'' videos became viral on Thursday, also alleged that those very IPS officers, who nurtured a grudge against him, had hatched a conspiracy to tarnish his image.

Krishna has alleged in his letter that Rs 80 lakh was paid to an IPS officer through a broker for the plum post of district police chief of Meerut in the state.

A few months back the Noida police had arrested three self-styled journalists and some others, who, it was alleged, used to facilitate transfers and postings in exchange for huge sums of money. It was also alleged that these 'journos' were conduits for some senior IPS officers.

The letter, which triggered a huge controversy, prompted social activists to seek a CBI probe into the transfer-posting racket. Social activist Nutan Thakur has asked the chief minister to recommend a CBI inquiry into the matter.

According to the sources here, Adityanath has sought a report on the matter. An inquiry was also ordered into the alleged ''sex chat'' videos, sources added.