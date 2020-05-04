UP MLA tricks officials to issue pass to visit temple

UP lawmaker tricks officials into issuing pass to visit Hindu shrines

Sanjay Pandey
Sanjay Pandey, DHNS,
  • May 04 2020, 19:32 ist
  • updated: May 04 2020, 19:32 ist

An Uttar Pradesh lawmaker, who tricked the officials in the neighbouring Uttarakhand into issuing him a pass to visit the famous Hindu shrines of Badrinath and Kedarnath on the pretext of performing rituals for UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath's father, who had died recently, was arrested in the hill state.

The lawmaker, Aman Mani Tripathi, an independent MLA from Maharajganj district in the state, was arrested at Rishikesh in Uttarakhand late on Sunday night along with ten others.

Tripathi, the son of rape-murder convict former UP minister Amar Mani Tripathi and the members of his group, were later released on bail.

According to the police sources here, Tripathi had told the Uttarakhand officials that he wanted to visit Kedarnath and Badrinath shrines to perform some rituals for Adityanath's dead father.

Although the portals of the Badrinath temple was yet to be opened, the officials issued a pass to Tripathi and ten other members of his group.

Sources said that the MLA managed to get through several barriers and check posts and reached Chamoli before being intercepted and sent back. 

A case was registered against Tripathi and others. UP government would also conduct a probe into the matter, sources said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Uttar Pradesh
UP MLA
Yogi Adityanath
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown

What's Brewing

COVID-19: 40 days that prompted cos to write-off a qtr

COVID-19: 40 days that prompted cos to write-off a qtr

Rs 10,000 fine for wedding with more than 50 guests

Rs 10,000 fine for wedding with more than 50 guests

India's factory activity at record low in April: PMI

India's factory activity at record low in April: PMI

COVID-19: UPSC defers civil services preliminary exam

COVID-19: UPSC defers civil services preliminary exam

 