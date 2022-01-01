UP, Maharashtra farmers benefited most from PM Kisan scheme

As many as 2,33,85,266 farmers from Uttar Pradesh benefited with Rs 47,80,18,82,000 as Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday released the first instalment of 2022 to the farmers across states as part of the Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme.

The scheme envisages Rs 6,000 in three instalments of Rs 2,000 per farmer. Today's was the 10th instalment since the scheme was launched.

Maharashtra farmers were next, a total of 1,03,84,298 farmers received Rs 21,37,19,60,000; followed by Madhya Pradesh where 83,43,390 farmers received Rs 16,89,21,18,000; Bihar (81,23,446 farmers, Rs 16,71,68,06,000) and Rajasthan (70,25,125 farmers and Rs 14,65,40,18,000) under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi funds.

Even smaller states such as Delhi had 11,842 beneficiaries who received Rs 2,37,62,000 and Union Territories of Puducherry (10,142 farmers received Rs 2,03,70,000), Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu (8,279 farmers, Rs 1,97,34,000) and Chandigarh (379 and Rs 7,70,000).

Earlier in the day, a government statement claimed that this release of funds to the farmers under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) scheme was "in line with the continued commitment and resolve to empower grassroots level farmers."

During the virtual programme, the Prime Minister also released an equity grant of more than Rs 14 crore to about 351 Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), which will benefit more than 1.24 lakh farmers.

