UP minister sentenced to one year imprisonment

Uttar Pradesh minister Nand Gopal Gupta was Wednesday sentenced to one-year imprisonment in a nine-year-old case by a court in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj town.

Special judge MP/MLA Court Dinesh Chandra Shukla also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on Gupta in the case which pertained to an attack on Samajwadi Party (SP) workers during the 2014 Lok Sabha polls in the district.

Gupta, who was then a Congress candidate for the seat, was charged with leading the attack on the SP workers and an FIR against him and some others was lodged at Mutthiganj police station.

The court, however, granted bail to Gupta in the matter. He said that he would file an appeal against the judgement.

A few months back UP minister for micro, small and medium enterprises Rakesh Sachan had also been sentenced to one year imprisonment in a case under the Arms Act. Sachan had allegedly fled from the court after being held guilty in the matter.

The minister, an MLA from Bhognipur assembly seat in Kanpur Dehat district, was charged under the Arms Act after a rifle was recovered from his possession in 1991. It was alleged that Sachan did not have a valid license to have the rifle.

The court had found him guilty in the case but Sachan, who was present in the court, suddenly left the court a few minutes before the judgement and went incommunicado. It was also alleged that the minister had taken a copy of the verdict with him. He had later surrendered before the court.