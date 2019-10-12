UP minister terms AIMPLB as 'unconstitutional NGO'

An Uttar Pradesh minister on Saturday termed the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) an "unconstitutional NGO" and questioned its ongoing executive meeting here over the Ayodhya land dispute.

UP's Minister of State for Minority Welfare Muslim Waqf and Haj Mohsin Raza also raised doubts over the AIMPLB's source of funding.

"At a time, when the judgement in the Ayodhya dispute case is about to come, an unconstitutional NGO has been speaking against the country, supporting terrorism and raising its voice against the NRC and triple talaq," he said.

"The question is who is financing the All India Muslim Personal Law Board. They must answer it. The 'Nadwatul Ulama' should also answer as why in a span of six months it is holding a meeting in Lucknow after holding a meeting in Hyderabad. What is the aim of this meeting, and what is the agenda of the people attending the meeting," Raza said.

Reacting to Raza's remarks, senior AIMPLB member Khalid Rashid Firangi Mahali said the Ayodhya land dispute is being fought in the Supreme Court, and not against a person or any organisation.

"Those raising such questions should know that there is a Constitution and law in the country, and they should be aware about it. The AIMPLB has been formed under the Societies Registration Act, and is a registered organisation," he said.

Without taking Raza's name, Mahali said, "He should know that those who are in the AIMPLB, their ancestors had sacrificed everything for the country's freedom. The board has never worked against the country. The board is working while remaining within the ambit of the Constitution." PTI NAV SNE SNE