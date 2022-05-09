UP officials don't respect orders, approaching against HC direction has become routine: SC

The Supreme Court on Monday said it has become a “routine” affair that Uttar Pradesh officials are approaching it against the Allahabad High Court orders and they do not “respect orders of the court”.

The observation was made by a bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana when a counsel sought an urgent hearing of a plea of a senior IAS officer and Chief Executive Officer of New Okhla Industrial Development Authority (NOIDA) against the issuance of a non-bailable warrant (NBW) by the Allahabad High Court in a contempt case related to a land acquisition matter.

The high court order had come as the officer could not appear before it in time.

The non-bailable warrants have been issued against a woman IAS officer for late appearance, a lawyer said.

“Let her appear. Let her understand,” the bench said, adding “You are an IAS officer, you know the rules... Every day we see that there is a breach of orders from the Allahabad High Court. This is a routine, every day one or the officer has to come and seek permission. What is this? You do not respect orders of the court.”