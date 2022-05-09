UP officials don't respect orders: SC

UP officials don't respect orders, approaching against HC direction has become routine: SC

The high court order had come as the officer could not appear before it in time

PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 09 2022, 22:00 ist
  • updated: May 09 2022, 22:00 ist

The Supreme Court on Monday said it has become a “routine” affair that Uttar Pradesh officials are approaching it against the Allahabad High Court orders and they do not “respect orders of the court”.

The observation was made by a bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana when a counsel sought an urgent hearing of a plea of a senior IAS officer and Chief Executive Officer of New Okhla Industrial Development Authority (NOIDA) against the issuance of a non-bailable warrant (NBW) by the Allahabad High Court in a contempt case related to a land acquisition matter.

The non-bailable warrants have been issued against a woman IAS officer for late appearance, a lawyer said.

“Let her appear. Let her understand,” the bench said, adding “You are an IAS officer, you know the rules... Every day we see that there is a breach of orders from the Allahabad High Court. This is a routine, every day one or the officer has to come and seek permission. What is this? You do not respect orders of the court.”

Allahabad High Court
Supreme Court of India
India News
Uttar Pradesh

