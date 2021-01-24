UP playing key role in building Atmanirbhar Bharat: PM

UP playing key role in building Atmanirbhar Bharat: PM Modi

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 24 2021, 13:01 ist
  • updated: Jan 24 2021, 13:35 ist
PM Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI file photo.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted the people of Uttar Pradesh on the state's foundation day and said the state is playing an important role in building an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India).

Every year, January 24 is marked as the foundation day of UP.

"Best wishes to all the people of Uttar Pradesh on the foundation day of the state. A sacred land of sacrifice, tenacity, tradition and culture, this state is playing an important role today in building an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'," Modi said in a tweet in Hindi.

"I wish this state, moving forward towards all-round development, continues to scale new heights," he said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Uttar Pradesh
Atmanirbhar Bharat
Narendra Modi

What's Brewing

Republic Day 2021 | Rehearsals in full swing for Jan 26

Republic Day 2021 | Rehearsals in full swing for Jan 26

Republic Day 2021 | Tableaux on display this year

Republic Day 2021 | Tableaux on display this year

How January 26 became the 'Republic Day'

How January 26 became the 'Republic Day'

Rallies sweep Russia in protests over Navalny’s arrest

Rallies sweep Russia in protests over Navalny’s arrest

Is that Bernie Sanders in Trudeau press conference?

Is that Bernie Sanders in Trudeau press conference?

A Goa seeped in sepia

A Goa seeped in sepia

Time travel in namma Bengaluru

Time travel in namma Bengaluru

SDMC new initiative: Bring plastic waste, get food

SDMC new initiative: Bring plastic waste, get food

The world in your hands

The world in your hands

How Alvin the beagle helped usher in Democratic senate

How Alvin the beagle helped usher in Democratic senate

 