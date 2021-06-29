UP Police challenge Karnataka High Court's Twitter MD relief order in Supreme Court

The Uttar Pradesh Police have challenged the Karnataka High Court's order granting relief to Twitter India MD Manish Maheshwari in the Supreme Court, according to media reports.

The police in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district have lodged an FIR against Twitter India MD Manish Maheshwari and News Partnerships Head Amrita Tripathi over the social media platform putting up a distorted map of India.

The FIR was lodged at the Khurja Nagar police station on Monday evening on the basis of a complaint by an office-bearer of right wing Bajrang Dal.

The map, which showed the Union Territories of Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir outside India, was noticed on Monday, leading to an uproar by netizens.

Twitter had removed that map on Monday evening.

