UP Police give clean chit to AAP MP Sanjay Singh, two others in hate speech case

Clean chit to Sanjay Singh, others in hate speech case

The Crime Branch said no evidence was found against Sanjay Singh and Aam Aadmi Party workers

PTI
PTI, Muzaffarnagar,
  • Aug 24 2021, 11:15 ist
  • updated: Aug 24 2021, 11:15 ist
AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh. Credit: PTI Photo

The Uttar Pradesh Police has given a clean chit to AAP MP Sanjay Singh and two other party workers in a hate speech case registered here last year, officials said on Tuesday.

In its final report filed in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Manoj Kumar, the Crime Branch said no evidence was found against Sanjay Singh and Aam Aadmi Party workers Samerjit Singh and Brij Kumaru, they said.

Sanjay Singh was booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the IT Act on August 13 last year for allegedly making remarks against a community and claiming that the Uttar Pradesh government was favouring a certain class of society.

Multiple cases were registered against the Rajya Sabha MP, who is also the AAP's Uttar Pradesh incharge, in connection with his remarks.

The court will hear the complainant's reply on the final report on September 16, the officials said. 

Uttar Pradesh
AAP
Sanjay Singh
India News

