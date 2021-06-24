UP police seize jailed Mukhtar Ansari's luxury car

UP police seize jailed BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari's luxury car

The former gangster-turned-politician is currently lodged in Uttar Pradesh's Banda jail

PTI
PTI, Ghazipur ,
  • Jun 24 2021, 17:57 ist
  • updated: Jun 24 2021, 17:57 ist
BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari. Credit: PTI Photo

The police have seized a luxury car of jailed BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari, terming it "benami property".

The former gangster-turned-politician is currently lodged in Uttar Pradesh's Banda jail.

Acting on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's orders to take action against mafia elements, Ansari's car was seized from the house of his wife Afshan in Sayyidwada locality of Ghazipur Nagar after completing the legal process, Deputy Superintendent of Police (City) Ojaswi Chawla said on Thursday.

The car is registered in the name of Vikas Constructions, a company in which Afshan holds a 60 per cent stake. Ansari's brothers-in-law Anwar Shazad and Sharjeel Raza hold a 20 per cent stake each in the company, he said.

If the car is registered in the name of the company, it will be treated as 'benami' property, he added.

Ansari, the legislator from Mau in eastern Uttar Pradesh, is facing 52 cases in Uttar Pradesh and elsewhere, and 15 of them are in the trial stage.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Mukhtar Ansari
BSP
Uttar Pradesh
luxury car
Yogi Adityanath

Related videos

What's Brewing

Luxury in clouds: Shanghai opens world's highest hotel

Luxury in clouds: Shanghai opens world's highest hotel

Gas infrastructure across Europe leaking methane

Gas infrastructure across Europe leaking methane

In Pics: 5 Key moments from Andy Murray's career

In Pics: 5 Key moments from Andy Murray's career

See you in 17 years: US's cicada plague winds down

See you in 17 years: US's cicada plague winds down

Churchill painting sells for $1.85 mn in NY auction

Churchill painting sells for $1.85 mn in NY auction

 