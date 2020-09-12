UP Police suspends 3 constables after 2 prisoners escape from Covid-19 hospital

3 cops suspended as 2 accused escape Covid-19 hospital

PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 12 2020, 14:24 ist
  • updated: Sep 12 2020, 14:44 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Three constables, from whose custody two prisoners escaped from a Covid-19 hospital here, have been suspended, police said on Saturday.

Undertrials Rajju Yadav and Brijlal, who are accused in a rape case, were admitted to the hospital in Koh on September 7.

On Thursday early morning, they escaped by breaking the windows of the hospital’s toilet. Brijlal was apprehended late on Thursday night.

“Police constables Ashish Kumar, Deepak Kumar and Vijaypal have been suspended prime facie for laxity in connection with the escape of two prisoners from Koh's COVID-19 hospital,” Superintendent of Police, Chitrakoot, Ankit Mittal said on Saturday.

He said that a letter has also been written to the Home Guard commandant to initiate action against Home Guard jawan Jainarayan.

Mittal said that Brijlal was arrested on Thursday late night, while Yadav is still absconding, and efforts are on to nab him.

They were arrested in the rape case on September 2.

