UP Polls: Akhilesh files nomination from Karhal, Mainpuri

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday filed his nomination papers from Karhal assembly seat in the family bastion of Mainpuri, about 300 kilometres from here.

Akhilesh, who was accompanied by the party general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav and the sitting SP MLA from the seat Sobaran Singh Yadav, later expressed confidence that his party would form the next government in the state in alliance with the RLD, SBSP and others after the polls.

"It is not merely a nomination.....it is a mission...this election will script a new chapter in the history of the state and the country...negative politics must be defeated," the SP president said in a tweet.

ये ‘नॉमिनेशन’ एक ‘मिशन’ है क्योंकि यूपी का ये चुनाव प्रदेश और देश की अगली सदी का इतिहास लिखेगा! आइए प्रोग्रेसिव सोच के साथ सकारात्मक राजनीति के इस आंदोलन में हिस्सा लें… नकारात्मक राजनीति को हराएं भी, हटाएं भी!! जय हिन्द!!! pic.twitter.com/uxJhRQDrWo — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) January 31, 2022

Later, talking to reporters, Akhilesh Yadav said, "First of all, I want to thank the people of Mainpuri and the people of the organisation, who have given me a chance that today I am nominated from Karhal for contesting the elections. I am going to do it."

"Positive politics has been carried forward and I hope the people of Uttar Pradesh will remove those who do negative politics in this election. Therefore, I appeal to the people to give opportunity to the SP not only in Karhal but in every area. The party will take the state on the path of development, prosperity and progress," he said.

Karhal, which is barely a few kilometres away from Akhilesh's native village of Saifai, has been an SP stronghold and the party had won the seat in the past three assembly polls in 2007, 2012 and 2017. BJP had won the seat in 2002.

The constituency has a sizable presence of Yadav voters, a traditional vote bank of the SP. It will go to polls on February 20 in the third of the seven-phase elections in the state.

It would be Akhilesh's first plunge in the state's electoral battlefield. Akhilesh had taken the legislative council route and had resigned from the Kannauj LS seat when he became the chief minister of the state after the 2012 assembly polls. His wife Dimple Yadav was later elected unopposed from Kannauj seat.

