UP: Jamaat returnee is Banda's first COVID-19 case

UP’s Banda reports first coronavirus case as Jamaat returnee tests positive

PTI
PTI, Banda,
  • Apr 04 2020, 13:10 ist
  • updated: Apr 04 2020, 13:10 ist
Representative photo (Credit: iStock)

Uttar Pradesh's Banda district reported its first coronavirus case after a 40-year-old man, who had returned from a Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin, tested positive, officials said on Saturday.

Track live updates on coronavirus here

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Santosh Kumar said the test report came positive on Friday evening.

"The 40-year-old resident of Banda city had gone to attend the Tablighi Jamaat congregation (in Delhi). He returned to Banda on March 11,” the CMO said.

He was moved in the isolation ward of a hospital on April 1, and his sample was sent to the King George's Medical University, Lucknow, for testing, the CMO said.

“Late on Friday, his sample was found to be corona positive. He has been shifted from the isolation ward to a special ward,” the CMO said.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases

He said this is the first COVID-19 positive case reported from the district.

All who came in contact with the person are also being examined, he said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Uttar Pradesh
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Tablighi Jamaat
Nizamuddin
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Business booms for coffin-makers in COVID-19-hit France

Business booms for coffin-makers in COVID-19-hit France

Lockdown violation: UP police to home deliver FIR

Lockdown violation: UP police to home deliver FIR

How Karnataka tackled a pandemic in the 19th century

How Karnataka tackled a pandemic in the 19th century

Low testing rates leave quarter of world ‘blindfolded'

Low testing rates leave quarter of world ‘blindfolded'

 