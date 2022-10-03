UP teacher suspended for drinking in front of students

In a shocking incident, a teacher of a primary school in Uttar Pradesh was suspended after getting caught drinking before the students inside the classroom in the state's Hathras district.

The matter came to light after a video of the teacher, identified as Shailendra Singh Gautam, holding what appears to be cans of beer, went viral on social media on Monday.

Gautam, posted in the primary branch of a government intercollege in the district, is also seen arguing with someone objecting to his drinking. The clip also shows him trying to hide the beer cans under his desk, with students in the background. In the video, Gautam appears to be trying to defend himself after being confronted and requests the person holding the camera not to shoot his video.

A lady teacher is also seen sitting on a chair near the teacher, who appears to be in an inebriated state.

It was not immediately clear who had filmed the video. Sources said it happened on Friday.

The video was shared by Delhi Women Commission chairperson Swati Maliwal, who asked the state police to register a case against the teacher and take stern action.

District officials said that the teacher was suspended immediately after the video appeared online. ''A probe has been launched into the matter. A three-member team has been formed to investigate the matter. Stern action will be taken against the teacher after the probe report is submitted,'' the college manager Swatantra Kumar Gupta said in Hathras.