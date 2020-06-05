UP teacher worked in 25 schools 'simultaneously', raked in Rs one crore salary

At a time, when thousands of people were struggling to save their jobs, a lady teacher in Uttar Pradesh was accused of working 'simultaneously' in as many as 25 government schools and drawing more than Rs one crore as salary in the past 15 months.

The teacher, Anamika Shukla, who was accused of being on the staff list of 25 Kasturba Gandhi Girls Schools (KGGS), residential schools for the girls, in various districts, has been absconding after a case was lodged against her in this regard.

Officials of the basic education department refused to confirm or deny the accusations and said that the matter was being probed. ''We are trying to ascertain the facts,'' said a senior official here on Friday.

The officials found himself in a quandary as the photographs of Anamika Shukla were found to be different at some of the schools.

According to the sources, Anamika Shukla, a resident of Mainpuri district, got herself appointed as a contractual science teacher at KGGS in Ambedkar Nagar, Baghpat, Raebareli, Saharanpur, Aligarh, Prayagraj and some other districts.

Interestingly she was shown to be present at all the schools and taking classes there.

The matter came to light last month, when the department began preparing a database of the teachers, sources said. It was found that money had been flowing into her bank account as salary from 25 schools.

Sources said that the lady teacher sent in her resignation from one of the schools last month after the forgery came into light and had gone missing.

''We are trying to verify the facts....a probe has been launched...an FIR was also lodged with the police,'' remarked a senior basic education department official here, when asked about the matter.