UP Violence highlights: Ashish Mishra denied bail, two more arrested

The "political ardas" organised by the opposition parties in Lakhimpur Kheri in the name of paying tributes to the farmers who died in violence there was a "flop show", a UP government spokesperson said on Tuesday. Farmers from Uttar Pradesh and neighbouring states on Tuesday offered “antim ardas” – the final prayers in the Sikh tradition – for the protesters killed in the recent violence, with their leaders vowing to intensify the agitation against the Centre’s new agri laws. Stay tuned on DH for latest updates.
BJP leaders send air tickets to Rahul, Priyanka to visit Rajasthan
BJP leaders in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Wednesday sent air tickets to Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and MP Rahul Gandhi asking them to visit their party ruled Rajasthan, where atrocities have been allegedly committed on Dalits.
The saffron party said the Gandhi siblings are engaged in "political tourism" in Uttar Pradesh, where they met the families of farmers killed in violence at Lakhimpur Kheri, but have no time to see what is happening to Dalits in Rajasthan. - PTI.
Indian Youth Congress workers hold torchlight march over Lakhimpur Kheri violence - ANI
Ashish Mishra denied bail, two more arrested
Two more persons were on Wednesday arrested in connection with the Lakhimpur violence, while a court here denied bail to the main accused, Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister of State Ajay Mishra.
Ankit Das and Latif alias Kale, who appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT), were taken in custody after questioning and produced in court which sent them in judicial remand for 14 days, official sources said. - PTI.
Akhilesh attacks 'chillumjeevi' Adityanath, says BJP will never act against Ajay Mishra
Lashing out at the BJP, Samajwadi Party (SP)president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said the saffron party would never act against Ajay Mishra, whose son has been arrested in connection with the Lakhimpur killings as it "stands with criminals", who are the happiest under the current regime.
In an indirect reference to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, he used the term "chillumjeevi". "Chillum" is a smoking pipe often used by "sadhus". - PTI.
Farmers were crushed to death in Lakhimpur. Farmers alleged that son of MoS was present. After SC observation, he was arrested. Ruling party should take a stand. Neither UP CM nor MoS Home can escape. MoS Home should resign: Sharad Pawar, NCP
Lakhimpur: Ashish Mishra’s friend appears before SIT
Ankit Das, said to be a close friend of Ashish Mishra, turned up before the special investigation team (SIT) at the crime branch office in Lakhimpur on Wednesday, police said.
UP law minister meets kin of BJP worker, driver killed in Lakhimpur violence
Uttar Pradesh Law Minister Brijesh Pathak on Wednesday met the families of a BJP worker and car driver killed in the October 3 violence here.
The minister arrived in the district without any official protocol and visited the family of party worker Shubham Mishra in Shivpuri locality and driver Hariom Mishra in Parsehra Khurd village in Phardhan (Kheri) police limits, BJP sources said. - PTI.
BJP prepares national security pitch to bury Covid failures
The question gnawing political strategists is what will work in the 2022 UP Assembly elections. Would the tumult of the last few years aggravated by Covid-19 mismanagement and deaths take a back seat against the looming national security issues like the violence in Kashmir or the takeover of Kabul by the Taliban, or would that be the other way round?
Lakhimpur Kheri violence 'absolutely condemnable', says Nirmala Sitharaman
The Lakhimpur Kheri violence, in which four farmers were killed, is “absolutely condemnable,” Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said, emphasising that there are issues of such nature happening in other parts of India equally which should be raised "when they happen and not when it suits others" because there is a BJP government in Uttar Pradesh.
Two sitting SC judges should probe Lakhimpur incident, those who committed murder should be punished: Rahul Gandhi to President Kovind
Told President Kovind that MoS Home should resign to ensure impartial probe in Lakhimpur violence as his son is an accused: Rahul Gandhi
President has given us the assurance that he will discuss the matter with the government today itself: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress
Congress delegation meets President Kovind, demands independent inquiry by sitting judges in Lakhimpur violence, resignation of Ajay Mishra
We gave all details to the President regarding Lakhimpur Kheri incident. We've 2 demands -- independent inquiry by sitting judges should be done & MoS Home (Ajay Mishra Teni) should either resign or should be dismissed. Justice will only then be possible: Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress
UP Law Minister Brajesh Pathak meets the families of BJP worker Shubham Mishra and car driver Hari Om who were killed in the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3.
Rahul Gandhi-led Congress delegation arrives at Rashtrapati Bhavan to meet President Ram Nath Kovind
Samyukt Kisan Morcha members and various social activists take out a candle march to observe 'Shaheed Kisan Diwas' in memory of the farmers died in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, in Gurugram, Tuesday, October 12, 2021.
Farmers pay homage to protesters killed in Lakhimpur
Ashish Mishra's friend Ankit Das files surrender application in court
Three days after the arrest of union minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish — who was accused of running over four farmers — his friend Ankit Das, who was also allegedly present in the vehicle that sped through a crowd of protesting farmers at Tikonia in Lakhimpur Kheri district — and had been absconding — filed a surrender application in a district court on Tuesday.
Priyanka Gandhi attends final prayers of slain farmers
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday attended the 'antim ardas' (final prayers) of the farmers who were killed in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence a few days back even as the farmer leaders continued to press for the dismissal of union minister Ajay Mishra, whose son Ashish Mishra was accused of running over four farmers at Tikonia in the district on October 3.
Ashish Mishra taken to Crime Branch office for interrogation
The Uttar Pradesh Police took MoS Home Ajay Mishra's son Ashish to the Crime Branch office on Tuesday for interrogation in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, a day after a court sent him to three-day police custody, an official said.
Congress delegation to meet President Kovind on Wednesday, demand strict action
A Congress delegation led by former party chief Rahul Gandhi will meet Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday to demand stringent action in Lakhimpur Kheri case and press for the sacking of Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra.
Good morning readers, follow DH's live coverage of the Lakhimpur violence here.