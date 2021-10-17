UP Violence Live: BKU workers in Muzaffarnagar burn effigies of Union govt

Voicing dissatisfaction over the probe into the Lakhimpur violence case after the "red-carpet arrest" of MoS Home Ajay Mishra's son, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait on Thursday said that a fair investigation is not possible till the minister is removed from his post. Ashish Mishra, alleged to be in one of the cars that mowed down the protesters in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3, was arrested after 12 hours of questioning last week. A court here had granted three-day custody of Ashish to police. Stay tuned for more updates.
Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) workers burnt effigies of the central government on Saturday evening in protest against the three farm laws and "anti-farmer" policies at several places in the district. (PTI)
Farmers protesting against the agri laws at the Ghazipur border on Saturday burnt the effigies of Minister of State Home Affairs Ajay Mishra and the central government over theLakhimpurviolence. (PTI)
BJP only knows 'jeebh chalana' and 'jeep chadhana', says Akhilesh Yadav
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav Saturday took potshots at the BJP over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, saying the ruling party only knows 'jeebh chalana' (lip service) and 'jeep chadhana' (mowing down people).
Read More
Good morning! Welcome to Deccan Herald's live updates on UP violence.