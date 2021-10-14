UP Violence Live: SIT takes Ashish Mishra, 3 others to recreate sequence of events
updated: Oct 14 2021, 15:35 ist
The Indian Youth Congress on Wednesday took out a ‘Mashal Aakrosh Julus’ demanding justice for the farmers who lost their lives during the recent Lakhimpur Kheri violence in Uttar Pradesh, a party statement said.
The SIT probing theLakhimpurKheri violence on Thursday took Union Minister Ajay Mishra's son and three others arrested in the case to recreate the sequence of events leading to the incident in Uttar Pradesh’s Tikonia village.
Amid tight security, the three accused were taken to the site of the incident on the Tikonia-Banbirpur road, around 60 km from district headquartersLakhimpurcity, police said.
Eight people died in the October 3 violence and of them, four were farmers, allegedly knocked down by a vehicle carrying BJP workers.
(PTI)
15:06
The Lakhimpur Kheri massacre has scarred the nation's soul. Not only was it one of the cruelest attacks on our annadatas by the BJP yet, it was also the grossest misuse of state power by those involved.
An Indian youth congress (IYC) member wearing a white mask with a taped mouth holds a torch during a protest in New Delhi on October 13, 2021, days after at least eight people died in an incident involving protesting farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh.
(AFP Photo)
07:42
Govt using UAPA to suppress voices against it, alleges RLD's Jayant Chaudhary
The Centre is using the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act to "suppress" the voices of people who speak against the government, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) president Jayant Chaudhary alleged on Wednesday.
He also hit out at the Centre for not taking action against Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra 'Teni', whose son has been arrested as an accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence that left eight people, including four farmers, dead.
(PTI)
06:55
IYC takes out ‘Mashal Aakrosh Julus’ demanding justice for victims of Lakhimpur Kheri case
The Indian Youth Congress on Wednesday took out a ‘Mashal Aakrosh Julus’ demanding justice for the farmers who lost their lives during the recent Lakhimpur Kheri violence in Uttar Pradesh, a party statement said.
The march, led by IYC national president Srinivas B V, also demanded dismissal of Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra, whose convoy allegedly ran over the farmers on October 3.
Madhya Pradesh BJP leaders send air tickets to Rahul, Priyanka to visit Rajasthan
BJP leaders in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Wednesday sent air tickets to Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and MP Rahul Gandhi asking them to visit their party ruled Rajasthan, where atrocities have been allegedly committed on Dalits.
In the first reaction from the top brass of the Narendra Modi government on Lakhimpur Kheri violence, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that the killing of four farmers as "absolutely condemnable" but sought to find fault with people raising such incidents happening in the country only "when it suits them".
An Indian youth congress (IYC) member wearing a white mask with a taped mouth holds a torch during a protest in New Delhi on October 13, 2021, days after at least eight people died in an incident involving protesting farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh.
(AFP Photo)
Madhya Pradesh BJP leaders send air tickets to Rahul, Priyanka to visit Rajasthan
BJP leaders in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Wednesday sent air tickets to Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and MP Rahul Gandhi asking them to visit their party ruled Rajasthan, where atrocities have been allegedly committed on Dalits.
Lakhimpur Kheri violence 'absolutely condemnable', says Nirmala Sitharaman
In the first reaction from the top brass of the Narendra Modi government on Lakhimpur Kheri violence, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that the killing of four farmers as "absolutely condemnable" but sought to find fault with people raising such incidents happening in the country only "when it suits them".
