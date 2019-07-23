UP: Woman throws sick infant to death from 4th floor

In a shocking incident, a woman threw her three-month-old seriously ill child from the fourth floor of the hospital in the state capital on Tuesday which killed him on the spot.

The woman, a native of Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar district, about 350 kilometres from here, tried to cover up her crime by claiming that her child had been stolen but was arrested after the CCTV footage showed her throwing the infant from the building.

According to the police sources here, the woman had given birth to the child at a hospital in Gorakhpur three months back.

Since the child suffered from a liver ailment, he was shifted to the KG Medical University Hospital a few days back.

Sources said that the woman threw the infant from the fourth floor window at dawn on Tuesday, when all the other patients and their attendants were asleep.

She later started shouting that her child had been stolen. A police team, which reached there, scanned the footage and found that the woman had herself thrown the child.

''The woman told us that she thought that the child would not survive and that she was wasting her money on him,'' said a senior official quoting the woman.

The family, whose financial condition was not very good, had spent a lot of money on the treatment of the child, the officials said. The woman has been arrested.

Police are also investigating the role of a security guard in connection with the case, sources said.