UP youth in critical state after man inserts pressure air pipe's nozzle in private part and opens valve

A 19-year-old car cleaner was hospitalised after a man inserted the nozzle of a pressure air pipe in his private part and opened the valve following a minor dispute, police said.

The accused named Mohit is absconding.

According to police, the victim identified as Vijay worked as a car cleaner at a petrol pump at Rakesh Marg under the Sihani Gate police Station in Uttar Pradesh. On Saturday, he had an argument with one Mohit.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of police Alok Dubey said, "Mohit attacked Vijay and later inserted the nozzle of pressure air pipe in his private part and opened the air valve. Mohit also sat on the accused."

The victim was taken to a hospital and his condition is said to be critical.

"We have lodged an FIR under sections of IPC and initiated an investigation. The accused is absconding since the incident and efforts are being made to arrest him," said the officer.