Upper age limit for appearing in NEET-UG exam removed

Under Graduate Medical Education Board, National Medical Commission removed the fixed upper age limit for appearing in the NEET-UG examination on Wednesday.
Under Graduate Medical Education Board, National Medical Commission removes the fixed upper age limit for appearing in the NEET-UG examination. pic.twitter.com/wTc3akQBDh
— ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2022
The decision over the NEET 2022 upper age limit was challenged in the Supreme Court this year.
More to follow
Check out DH's latest videos:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
SP candidate guards EVM strongroom with binoculars
Meet 325-mn-year-old octopus fossil named after Biden
Ukraine: The good, bad and ideal refugees
In Pics | Corporations that have pulled out of Russia
Umngot: A tryst with an emerald river
Pandemic surveillance: Is tracing tech here to stay?
Former Miss Ukraine describes escape from Kyiv