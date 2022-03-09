Upper age limit for appearing in NEET-UG exam removed

Under Graduate Medical Education Board, National Medical Commission removed the fixed upper age limit for appearing in the NEET-UG examination on Wednesday.

The decision over the NEET 2022 upper age limit was challenged in the Supreme Court this year.

