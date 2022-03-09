Upper age limit for appearing in NEET-UG exam removed

Upper age limit for appearing in NEET-UG exam removed

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 09 2022, 19:29 ist
  • updated: Mar 09 2022, 19:32 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Under Graduate Medical Education Board, National Medical Commission removed the fixed upper age limit for appearing in the NEET-UG examination on Wednesday. 

The decision over the NEET 2022 upper age limit was challenged in the Supreme Court this year.

More to follow

Check out DH's latest videos:

 

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

NEET
India News
NEET Exam

Related videos

What's Brewing

SP candidate guards EVM strongroom with binoculars

SP candidate guards EVM strongroom with binoculars

Meet 325-mn-year-old octopus fossil named after Biden

Meet 325-mn-year-old octopus fossil named after Biden

Ukraine: The good, bad and ideal refugees

Ukraine: The good, bad and ideal refugees

In Pics | Corporations that have pulled out of Russia

In Pics | Corporations that have pulled out of Russia

Umngot: A tryst with an emerald river 

Umngot: A tryst with an emerald river 

Pandemic surveillance: Is tracing tech here to stay?

Pandemic surveillance: Is tracing tech here to stay?

Former Miss Ukraine describes escape from Kyiv

Former Miss Ukraine describes escape from Kyiv

 