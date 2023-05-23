UPSC Civil Services Exam 2022 results declared: Check details

It's once again girl power in the Civil Services Examination 2022 with girls bagging the first four ranks -- Ishita Kishore, Garima Lohia, Uma Hatathi N and Smirti Mishra -- in the prestigious examination that chooses people for the country's bureaucracy. Mayur Hazarika bagged the fifth rank.

Of the 933 candidates chosen, 345 are from general category, 99 from Economically Weaker Sections, 263 from Other Backward Classes, 154 from Scheduled Castes and 72 from the Scheduled Tribes.

So far, various services have reported 1,022 vacancies in the central services.

In the Civil Services Exam 2021, 685 candidates were selected and three girls had topped the recruitment exam.

A statement said the UPSC has a “Facilitation Counter” near Examination Hall in its campus.

Candidates can obtain any information/clarification regarding their examinations/recruitments on the working days between 10 AM to 5 PM in person or over telephone 011-23385271/23381125/23098543.

Result will also be available on the UPSC website: https://www.upsc.gov.in/.

Marks will be available on the website within 15 days from the date of declaration of result.