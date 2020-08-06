UPSC clarifies why fewer candidates were chosen despite vacancies in Civil Service

Amid questions raised about choosing 829 candidates for Civil Services when the vacancies are 927, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Thursday said they have maintained a reserve list to cater to a shortfall.

The UPSC said it has come to its notice that some misleading information is circulating regarding the number of recommended candidates against the vacancies indented by the Government for the Civil Services Examination, 2019.

It said the UPSC strictly goes by the Rules of Examination as notified by the Government of India.

"It is hereby clarified that as against 927 vacancies for Civil Services Examination, 2019, the Commission, in the first instance, has released the result of 829 candidates and has also maintained a Reserve List in accordance with Rule-16 (4) & (5) of Civil Services Examination Rules, 2019," the UPSC said in a statement.

"This is a standard practice since decades, so that in case candidates belonging to reserve categories who are selected at general standards, wish to choose services and cadre based on their reserve status if it is beneficial for them, the resultant vacancies may be filled up from the Reserve List. The Reserve List carries an adequate number of candidates from the reserve categories also to cater to the shortfall arising out of preferences exercised by candidates belonging to reserve categories figuring above the general standard," it said.

UPSC is mandated to keep the Reserve List confidential till the process of such exercise of preferences is over in accordance with Rule 16(5) of the Civil Services Examination Rules, 2019, it added.