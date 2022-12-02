UPSC to hold separate exam for Indian Railways from 2023

UPSC to hold separate exam for Indian Rlys from 2023

The IRMS (Main) exam will have four papers of conventional essay-type questions

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Dec 02 2022, 22:35 ist
  • updated: Dec 02 2022, 22:35 ist

The Ministry of Railways on Friday said that the recruitment for Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS) would be done through a specially designed examination and it will be conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) from 2023.

The IRMS will be a two-tier exam – a preliminary screening followed by a main written exam and interview. For screening candidates for the second stage, i.e. IRMS main written exam, eligible candidates will have to appear in Civil Services (Prelims) examination, the Railway Ministry said in the statement. 

A total of 150 IRMS candidates will be recruited in 2023 for four optionals; Civil (30), Mechanical (30), Electrical (60) Commerce and Accountancy (30).

The IRMS (Main) exam will have four papers of conventional essay-type questions.

Part 1 will have paper A for one of the Indian languages to be selected by the candidate from the languages included in the eighth schedule of the constitution. It would be for 300 marks. Paper B will be English for 300 marks.

Part 2 will be optional subject 1 for 250 marks and optional subject 2 for 250 marks. It will be followed by Part 3, a personality test for 100 marks.

Indian Railways
Railways
India News
UPSC

