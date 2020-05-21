Upset over COVID-19 guidelines, MHA shoots off letter to states

Miffed at violations of COVID-19 lockdown restrictions from various parts of the country, the Centre on Thursday asked states to ensure strict implementation of guidelines, including delienation of containment zones, night curfew and wearing of masks in public places.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla shot off letters to states saying "media reports and other sources" have highlighted that there are "violations" of the guidelines issued for lockdown 4.0 that started from May 18.

Several states have not earmarked containment zones properly besides delaying decisions of profiling localities into red, orange and green zones according to infection rate, relaxing night curfew and not enforcing social distancing and wearing of masks in public places in strict form.

Bhalla said proper delineation of containment zones and effective implementation of containment measures within these zones is key to preventing the spread of COVID-19. On Wednesday, Delhi Health Secretary Padmini Singla wrote to district administrations highlighting that the number of containment zones have come down despite the capital reporting 300-400 cases every day.

While states like Karnataka had said that it would not colour code localities in the state, Bhalla has emphasised that states and union territories should delineate various zones and decide on the activities to be prohibited within these zones.



"Once these guidelines have been issued by the states and UTs, they should be strictly implemented and action taken if any deviations are noticed," he said.

Bhalla also emphasised the need to ensure night curfew or prohibition of all non-essential activities between 7 PM and 7 AM, which he said was an "important element of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) guidelines".

"The night curfew has been mandated with a view to ensure that people observe social distancing, and to contain the risk of infection. Accordingly, local authorities should be asked to issue orders in the entirety of their jurisdiction, under provisions of law, for imposition of night curfew. Strict compliance of these orders should be ensured by the local authorities," he said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had earlier announced that there will be no night curfew in her state during lockdown 4.0 but said people will face police action if they step out of their homes during this period. Her argument was that they have decided not to impose curfew so that people can stay at home in a free mind, as the word 'curfew' is a serious matter that is invoked in an emergency situation.

The MHA was also upset about the states not enforcing the National Directives for COVID-19 Management, which is part of the guidelines.

"These stipulations, such as wearing face covers, ensuring social distance at work, transport and in public places, maintaining hygiene and sanitation etc, are important for containing the spread of COVID-19 and protecting individuals and the community. It is the duty of all district and local authorities to enforce the national directives," Bhalla added.