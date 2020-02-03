Urban planners against CAA-NPR-NRC

Well-known urban planners and activists on Monday said the NDA’s "brazen threat" to impose the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) despite widespread opposition "further exacerbates" the problems faced by the urban poor.

A statement issued by 141 experts and activists under the banner National Coalition for Inclusive and Sustainable Urbanisation (NCU) descried the CAA-NPR-NRC as "unconstitutional and anti-constitutional", which was being unilaterally imposed by the government. The NCU is a network of activists, researchers, urban practitioners, lawyers, informal sector workers, collectives and individuals who, are involved with issues of urban class and caste inequalities.

It said the "massive inequities" in Indian cities are best highlighted by a recent report, which claimed that 63 billionaires have more money than the entire budget of the government. "This disparity is mirrored in asset holdings in cities. The difference between the top 10% and the bottom 10% is 50,000 times in Indian cities. This is further accentuated by the huge informality that exists in urban India –93%. This exposes the extreme vulnerabilities faced by urban population," it said.

The statement signed by well-known urban planner A G Krishna Menon, Siliguri Mayor Ashok Bhattacharya, former Shimla Deputy Mayor Tikender Singh Panwar and Kavita Reddy of Bengaluru-based 'We the People of India' among others said, "NDA’s brazen threat to impose the CAA-NRC-NPR despite widespread opposition, including from 11 state governments, further exacerbates the problems faced by the urban poor."

It said they were deeply concerned that the CAA-NRC-NPR will directly target unorganised sector workers, homeless people, migrant workers, and transgender persons.

"For example, the enumeration process of the proposed NRC-NPR will adversely impact the 1.77 million homeless people in India. Furthermore, our own surveys in just five states (Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu) reveal that on average, 99% of all homeless people do not have their own birth certificates, which in the context of NRC-NPR-CAA becomes a dangerous proposition," it said.

It said they firmly believe that the burden of proof of citizenship should not fall on citizens but on the State. "In other words, the government cannot begin with the assumption that 'everyone living in India is an illegal immigrant until proven otherwise'. This is patently unconstitutional and violates the inalienable rights of millions of Indians," it said adding that the cost of implementing the NPR and the NRC must also be taken into consideration.