US avoids to wade into PM Modi documentary controversy

When President Joe Biden’s administration has concerns about actions taken in India, it has taken it up with New Delhi, the United States State Department said, carefully avoiding wading into the raging controversy over the BBC documentary on the 2002 riot in Gujarat.

The Biden Administration stressed that India and the United States, being two “thriving, vibrant democracies”, had shared values.

“When we have concerns about actions that are taken in India, we’ve voiced those. We’ve had an occasion to do that,” Ned Price, the spokesperson of the US State Department, told journalists in Washington DC on Monday.

He was responding to a question by a journalist from Pakistan about a recently aired BBC documentary, which claimed that a probe by the diplomats of the United Kingdom after the 2002 communal clashes in Gujarat had found that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had been the Chief Minister of the State then, had been “directly responsible” for the “systematic campaign of violence”.

“I’m not familiar with the documentary you’re referring to. I am very familiar with the shared values that connect the United States and India as two thriving, vibrant democracies,” said the US State Department spokesperson. He avoided making any comment on the BBC documentary, titled India: The Modi Question”, which the Government of India had already dismissed as propaganda designed to push a discredited narrative.

Price, however, subtly referred to the Biden Administration’s engagement with the Modi Government on the perception in the US about the backsliding of democracy in India.

Biden’s Secretary of State Antony Blinken had on April 12 last year said that the US was “monitoring some recent concerning developments in India, including a rise in human rights abuses by some government, police, and prison officials”. He had made the remark while sharing the podium with Jaishankar, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and the US Secretary of Defence, Lloyd Austin, during a news conference after the India-US 2+2 dialogue in Washington DC.

He followed it up on June 2, 2022, stating that India, the world’s largest democracy and home to a great diversity of faiths, had seen rising attacks on people and places of worship. He made the remark after releasing the US State Department’s 2021 Report on International Religious Freedom.

Rashad Hussain, the US Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom, had also said at the same event that some officials in India were “ignoring or even supporting rising attacks on people and places of worship”.

The US State Department’s report also highlighted the purported rise in religious intolerance in India.

Biden, himself, as well as his Vice President Kamala Harris, had subtly nudged the prime minister to protect the democratic principles of India, when they had hosted him in Washington D.C. on September 24, 2021. The think tanks and non-profit entities as well as international organizations too had been expressing concerns about the alleged erosion of democratic values in India.

“India, of course, is the world’s largest democracy. It’s a vibrant democracy. And again, we look to everything that ties us together, and we look to reinforce all of those elements that tie us together,” Price said in Washington DC on Monday.

The Modi Government already used emergency powers under the Information Technology rules 2021 to block multiple clips of the BBC documentary on YouTube and Twitter and some tweets with links to the documentary or parts of it.