US climate envoy John Kerry to travel to John India on Sunday

John Kerry, the US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate will reach India on Sunday to discuss climate change issues with Indian ministers ahead of the UN Climate Summit at Glasgow in November.

During his engagements in India between Sept 12-14, the former Secretary of State will bolster the USA's bilateral and multilateral climate change negotiation efforts ahead of the UN climate summit that would be held in Glasgow in November.

Last month Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav had a telephonic conversation with Kerry during which both sides agreed that India and US will engage for a constructive engagement under the India-US Climate and Clean Energy Agenda 2030 Partnership.

During Kerry’s visit, the two nations will launch the Climate Action and Finance Mobilization Dialogue, one of the two main tracks of the US-India Agenda 2030 Partnership that President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced at the Leaders Summit on Climate in April 2021.

As a part of the Paris Agreement, India plans to lower the emission intensity of the GDP by 33-35% from the 2005 levels by 2030 and have 40% of its total installed power generation capacity from renewables by 2030.

Prime Minister Modi had earlier stated that India was on its track to reach the Paris target as 21% reduction of the emission intensity was achieved by December. 2020. India’s renewable capacity has also gone up to nearly 100 GW.

