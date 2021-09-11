US climate envoy Kerry to travel to John India on Sunday

US climate envoy Kerry to travel to India on Sunday

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  • Sep 11 2021, 04:03 ist
  • updated: Sep 11 2021, 04:03 ist
US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry. Credit: AFP File Photo

US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will travel to India from Sept. 12-14 "to discuss efforts to raise global climate ambition and speed India's clean energy transition," the State Department said on Friday.

On his visit, Kerry will meet with his counterparts in the Indian government and private sector leaders, the department said in a statement.

Kerry is laying groundwork for US participation in the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties, or COP26, which will be held in Glasgow on Oct. 31-Nov 12. He traveled last week to Japan and China for talks with officials.

In April, Kerry spoke with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi about how the United States could help mobilise finance to reduce risks in producing alternative energy in the fight against global warming.

India is the world's third biggest emitter of greenhouse gases after China and the United States, albeit with far lower emissions per capita than those countries.

John Kerry
United States
India
Climate Change

