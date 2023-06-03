US Defence Secretary Austin to pay 2-day visit to India

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin to pay 2-day visit to India from June 04

A host of defence cooperation issues, with a focus on industrial cooperation, are likely to be discussed during Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's meetings with Austin

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 03 2023, 11:33 ist
  • updated: Jun 03 2023, 11:33 ist
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. Credit: AFP Photo

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin will pay a two-day visit to India beginning Sunday, more than two weeks ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled trip to Washington.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Austin will hold talks on Monday on a host of issues relating to bilateral defence cooperation, the defence ministry said on Saturday.

The US Defence Secretary will arrive in India on Sunday from Singapore on a two-day visit, it said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to address joint session of US Congress

It will be Austin's second visit to India. His previous trip to the country was in March 2021.

The ministry said Germany's Federal Minister of Defence Boris Pistorius will also visit New Delhi for bilateral talks with Singh that will take place on June 6.

A host of bilateral defence cooperation issues, with a focus on industrial cooperation, are likely to be discussed during Singh's meetings with Austin and Pistorius, it said.

