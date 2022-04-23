US discourages India's reliance on Russia for defence needs: Pentagon

The United States discourages India to rely on Russia for its defence needs, the Pentagon said Friday.
"We've been very clear with India as well as other nations that we don't want to see them rely on Russia for defence needs. We've been nothing but honest about that and discouraging that," Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby told reporters at a news conference.
"At the same time, we also value the defence partnership that we have with India. And as was evidenced a week ago, we're looking at ways to improve that going forward. That's going to continue because it matters and it's important,” he said.
"India is a provider of security in the region and we value that,” Kirby said.
Check out the latest videos from DH:
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Iraq exhibits restored art pillaged after 2003 invasion
The push to remake Japan's cherry blossom season
'Tis raining umbrellas
Putting your best foot forward
DH Whackyverse | Commission impossible
What explains the craze for masala films?
How one Ukraine family fled besieged Mariupol on foot
Open Sesame | Twitter takeover
DH Toon | Mirror, mirror on the wall
The deplorable state of language study in India