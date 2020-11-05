US elections: Uncertainty in Washington worries India

Even as the Americans are anxiously waiting for the results of the presidential elections, the US Navy’s missile destroyer John S McCain is engaged in a drill with the warships of India, Australia and Japan in the Bay of Bengal.

The Malabar 2020 exercise is being tacitly projected by India, Australia, Japan and the US as a sign of strategic convergence among the ‘Quad’ nations to contain China in the Indo-Pacific region.

Though President Trump claimed support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian-American community ahead of the elections, New Delhi is not concerned over the possibility of him leaving the White House and his rival Joe Biden taking over on January 20.

What, however, the Modi government is a bit worried about is the possibility of the dispute over the election results resulting in impasse and uncertainty as well as lack of attention on external engagements, including ties with India.

New Delhi has been pointing out ahead of the elections that India-America ties have been enjoying bipartisan support.

Trump accused Biden of being soft on China. But Biden and his aides argued in favour of taking a tough stand on China, not only on trade issues but also on human rights violations in Tibet and Xinjiang as well as on crackdown on pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong.

India, however, already took into account the possibility that the US rhetoric against China may not be as shrill post election, no matter if Trump gets a second term, or has to make way for Biden.

That is why New Delhi was not keen to support the Trump administration’s proposal to give a formal structure to the ‘Quad’ and turn it into a Nato-like bloc.

Some lawmakers of the Democratic Party criticised the Modi government last year and early this year on the alleged violation of human rights in J&K as well as on issues like the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens in northeastern states of Assam.

New Delhi, however, is of the view that such criticism would not come in the way of strengthening India-US relations, even if a Democrat president takes the Oval Office in the White House for the next four years. The Indian embassy has already reached out to the key aides of Biden as well as his Indian-American running mate Kamala Harris.