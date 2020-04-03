US embassy official in Delhi tests COVID-19 positive

An official of the United States embassy in New Delhi has been tested COVID-19 positive.

The US Embassy in New Delhi stated that it was working with the Indian health authorities to ensure that the employee received proper treatment.

It, however, did not share further details due to privacy concerns.

