US embassy official in Delhi tests COVID-19 positive

Anirban Bhaumik
  • Apr 03 2020, 19:37 ist
  • updated: Apr 03 2020, 19:37 ist
Representative image.

An official of the United States embassy in New Delhi has been tested COVID-19 positive.

The US Embassy in New Delhi stated that it was working with the Indian health authorities to ensure that the employee received proper treatment.

It, however, did not share further details due to privacy concerns.

The US Embassy in New Delhi stated that it was implementing all appropriate measures to help control the spread of the COVID-19 in coordination with the health authorities of India. 

US Embassy
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Delhi
