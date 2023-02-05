US has a new visa solution for Indians

Long waiting time for visas has prompted the US Embassy in New Delhi to come up with an innovative solution.

Indians who are planning to travel abroad, for example to Thailand, can now seek visa appointment at the embassy in Bangkok, where the US has made arrangements to process the requests.

Such appointments could be available at the Embassy or consulate in other destinations as well, said the US Embassy.

“Do you have upcoming international travel? If so, you may be able to get a visa appointment at the U.S. Embassy or Consulate in your destination. For example, @USEmbassyBKK (US Embassy in Bangkok) has opened B1/B2 appointment capacity for Indians who will be in Thailand in the coming months,” the US Embassy in New Delhi posted on Twitter.

The move comes as the US tries to slash the huge backlog in processing visa requests.

“This January, the US mission to India processed over 1 Lakh visa applications. That’s more than in any month since July 2019 and one of our highest monthly totals ever! And we aren’t done yet. Our capacity will continue to increase as our team grows this spring,” the US embassy in New Delhi tweeted recently.