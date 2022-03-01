US has 'discussed concerns' with India after its abstention on UNSC vote over Russia

The US has discussed its concerns with India in the aftermath of its abstaining from the United Nations Security Council vote censuring Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, according to State Department Spokesperson Ned Price.

Asked at his daily briefing on Monday about India and the United Arab Emirates abstaining from the Council vote, Price said, "We have regular engagement with our Indian partners. We have regular engagement with our Emirati partners. We have regular engagement with our European allies and our European partners. So at every level in multiple fora we have had discussions about this."

"Of course we have a very close relationship with India. We have discussed our concerns, our shared concerns," Price said.

Earlier when another reporter tried to get Price to speak specifically about countries that did not vote for the resolution or co-sponsor it, he skirted the question focusing instead on the support it got: "We are comfortable, we are heartened, we are gratified by the fact that the world, the international community, has stood up to speak loudly and clearly in defense of Ukraine's sovereignty, its independence, its territorial integrity."

