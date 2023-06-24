US-India cooperaton matters for world, Biden tells Modi

The cooperation between India and the United States matters not only for the two nations but for the world, President Joe Biden said as he and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday attended a Hi-Tech Handshake event at the White House with top business leaders of both countries.

“Our cooperation matters, not just for our own people, but quite frankly to the whole world, as our partnership is about more than the next breakthrough or the next deal as big as they may be. It is about tackling climate change, about exploring the universe, about lifting people out of poverty, preventing pandemics and giving our citizens real opportunity,” Biden said as he hosted Modi at the White House for the third consecutive day.

Modi said that a combination of technology and talent would guarantee a bright future for the world.

The prime minister is on a state visit to the US since Wednesday. His formal meeting with the US president on Thursday saw Washington DC signalling a change in its policy, which earlier prevented it from sharing advanced defence technologies with India.

US Vice President Kamala Harris and the Secretary of State Antony Blinken also hosted a lunch in honour of the prime minister at the Department of State on the concluding day of his visit.

Harris said that she had seen the global impact of India. “In South East Asia, India-made vaccines saved lives. In the African continent, India's long-standing partnerships support prosperity and security. Through the Indo-Pacific, India helps promote a free and open region,” she said.

“Your achievements are a major inspiration not only for the US but also for women in India and across the world," the prime minister told the US vice president.

Satya Nadella of Microsoft, Tim Cook of Apple, Sundar Pichai of Google, Sam Altman of OpenAI and Lisa Su of AMD were among the CEOs, who represented the US-based companies at the H-Tech Handshake event in the White House on Friday – the final day of the prime minister’s visit. NASA astronaut Sunita Williams also attended it. Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra, Zerodha and True Beacon co-founder Nikhil Kamath and 3rdiTech co-founder Vrinda Kapoor joined the meeting as part of the business delegation of India.