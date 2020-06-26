US plans to open its base in Guam for training fighter jet pilots of India, Japan, Australia

The United States is contemplating opening its training facilities at Anderson Air Force Base in Guam in the western Pacific Ocean for the fighter jet pilots of India, Japan, and Australia – ostensibly to step up military cooperation among the four nations to counter growing belligerence of China.

The proposed National Defence Authorisation Act 2021 (NDAA 2021) presented by President Donald Trump’s administration to the US Senate this week revealed its plan to set up training detachments for the fighter jet pilots of India, Japan and Australia at the Anderson Air Force Base in Guam. The move is intended to enhance the interoperability of the air forces of the US and its three other partners in the ‘Quad’ – a four-nation coalition re-activated in November 2017 to build a bulwark against China’s hegemonic aspirations in Indo-Pacific.

The move comes even as Trump’s Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, said that the US was bringing down a number of its troops in Europe in order to re-deploy them in Indo-Pacific to make it sure that it is “appropriately postured” to counter the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA), in view of the growing belligerence of China, not only along its disputed border with India but also in the South China Sea.

The US in December 2019 inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Singapore for setting up a permanent training detachment for the fighter jets pilots of the city-state in Guam. Trump Administration has now proposed to assess the “merits and feasibility” of similar MoUs with other US “allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region, including Japan, Australia and India”.

Though the ‘Quad’ first came into existence in 2007, it soon fizzled out. But it had a low-profile re-launch in November 2017, with senior diplomats of the four nations participating in consultations and calling for “free and open Indo-Pacific” to oppose expansionist moves by China. It was elevated to the level of Foreign Ministers in September 2019, with Pompeo and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar joining their counterparts from Australia and Japan in a four-nation meet in New York.

India of late quietly added a military heft to the Quad by inking an agreement on Mutual Logistics Support Arrangement (MLSA) with Australia. The agreement is intended to open up the military bases of India and Australia for each other’s army, navy and air forces. India is also likely to sign a similar agreement with Japan soon. It had already signed the Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreement (LEMOA) with the US in August 2016.

The US has of late been pushing for expanding the Quad into a Quad Plus, roping in other democratic nations in Indo-Pacific – obviously in response to China’s renewed aggression in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.