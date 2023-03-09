US President Biden, VP Harris extend Holi greetings

US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris led the country in sending greetings to the Hindu community in the United States, in India and across the world on the occasion of Holi.

While for several years now the festival of colours has been observed in various parts of the country, which many a times attracts thousands of participants like the one at Barsana Dham in Texas or in Atlanta and Florida, and lawmakers have been sending their greetings for quite some time now, this is for the first time probably the greetings of Holi has been broadcast from the White House.

"I wish the happiest Holi to those celebrating love, laughter, goodness, and the arrival of spring during today’s Festival of Colors," Biden said in a presidential tweet.

"As we come together to mark the arrival of spring and celebrate the triumph of good over evil, may the vibrant colors of Holi brighten our world with joy, hope, and positivity. Happy Holi to all who celebrate," tweeted Vice President Kamala Harris. Both of them had a colourful picture of Holi with the logo of White House on it.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken soon followed with his own tweet. "Wishing all celebrating a very happy Holi. May this festival of colors fill you with joy," he said.

As images of Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo playing Holi at the residence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi went viral, several lawmakers extended greetings on the festival.

"Happy Holi to everyone celebrating across the world! Hoping you have a bright and peaceful Festival of Colors!" said Senator Mark Warner, co-Chair of the Senate India Caucus and Chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus Chair Congresswoman Judy Chu said "Happy Holi" to the millions that celebrate in the United States and around the world! "Let us commemorate this festival of colors by remembering to see the light even in the face of darkness and to celebrate our differences as strengths. May the arrival of spring bring new beginnings, hope, and happiness to all," she said.

Congresswoman Grace Meng said Holi is a joyous occasion to revel in the arrival of spring and to celebrate the victory of good over evil. "In the spirit of Holi, I hope we can all find optimism in the conviction that good will prevail when we stand by our beliefs and step forward in unity. I am grateful for all things that bring our communities joy, peace, and strength. Happy Holi!" she said.

Holi is a joyous celebration that welcomes spring and reminds us that good will always triumph over evil, said Congressman Ted Lieu. "As we celebrate the renewal of life that spring brings, I am hopeful that 2023 will bring us more light, peace, and joy. Wishing a happy and prosperous Festival of Colors to all!" he said.

Ami Bera, the longest serving Indian-American Member of Congress, said Holi is the celebration of light vanquishing darkness and the triumph of good over evil. "This new spring season, let us recommit to spreading love and tolerance within our communities and celebrate the ties that bind us closer together," the Congressman said.

Influential Indian-American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal wished a happy Holi to all who celebrate in Seattle and around the world! "This is such a powerful time of year, as we come together to welcome in spring and new growth and celebrate the triumph of good over evil. I hope this holiday brings us all communion, love, and gratitude. Happy Holi!," she said.

"Happy Holi to everyone in CA-17 and around the world celebrating. Holi is a reminder of the triumph of good over evil and that there's a bright future ahead for our country. I hope this year's celebration brings you joy, renewal, and hope for the coming year," said Congressman Ro Khanna.

Congressman Andy Kim said even through the most challenging times, Holi signals a brighter future and reminds of the lasting triumph of good. "We hope this vibrant, spring celebration brings you and your loved ones together, to celebrate love and hope for a brighter future," he said.

Powerful Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi said during this festival of colours, "let us take a moment to celebrate the arrival of spring and renew our commitment" to bringing peace and prosperity to all.

"Happy Holi to Hindu communities in the East Bay and across the globe! The Festival of Colors is a celebration of good over evil, of light over darkness. May this special time bring you and your loved ones peace and joy as we enter spring," Congresswoman Barbara Lee said.

"As we celebrate the start of Holi, let us boldly affirm our commitment to unity, diversity, and inclusivity. This festival of colors reminds us that our differences are a source of strength, and that by coming together with love and respect, we can overcome any obstacle. Let us pledge to continue spreading the vibrant hues of happiness and togetherness, and to stand up against hate and division in all its forms. Happy Holi to all in Michigan and around the world!" said Congressman Shri Thanedar.

"Happy Holi to all those celebrating in Southern California and across the country! This colorful festival brings communities together to celebrate the new spring season and its fortunes. I join my CAPAC colleagues in sending joy, positivity, and good wishes to you and your family," said Congresswoman Linda Sanchez.

Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel also sent in her Holi message. "Happy Holi to all Hindu, Sikhs, and Jains who are celebrating today. May this festival of colors bring much joy as you mark the arrival of spring and celebrate the triumph of good over evil. Happy Holi!"she said.