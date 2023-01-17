US says addressing business visa issues for Indians

US says addressing business visa issues for Indians

This is a developing story

  Jan 17 2023, 11:17 ist
  • updated: Jan 17 2023, 11:24 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

The United States has taken steps to resolve serious challenges to issuing business visas to Indians following the Covid-19 pandemic, Arun Venkataraman, US Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Global Markets, said at a conference in New Delhi on Tuesday.

United States
Visa
India
India News

